CS says no compromise on violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE : The provincial authorities continued to take actions against those violating the dengue SOPs in order to protect the health and lives of people, registering 446 cases in different cities of the province during the last five days.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal presided over an important meeting to review the dengue situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary directed that no leniency be shown over the violation of dengue SOPs. He asked the officers to ensure case response within 24 hours. He said that peoples’ cooperation is very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilisation campaign should be started to raise awareness about dengue.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the Secretary Cooperatives to take strict action against housing societies that are not adhering to the SOPs.

The officials briefed the Chief Secretary Punjab that 276 cases were registered in Lahore, 104 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Faisalabad, 14 in Attock, 7 in Sargodha, 4 in Kasur, 4 in Khushab and one in Sheikhupura over the violation of dengue protocols. They said that six FIRs were registered in Sahiwal, and three each in Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh, while two each in Multan, Narowal, Chiniot, Gujarat, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot.

The Secretary Health gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 970 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. 221 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab. The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.