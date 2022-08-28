Man’s packed body recovered

LAHORE : A sack-packed body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Canal Road near Lal Pul on Saturday.
Some passersby spotted the body packed in the sack and informed the police. The body bearing multiple marks of torture suggested that the man, yet to be identified, was subjected to torture before being killed. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.
Two injured as bike catches fire: Two persons received burns when their bike caught fire and the flames spread to engulf an oil tanker on Khokhar Road Badami Bagh on Saturday.
The injured persons identified as Irfan, son of Ghulam Din, 38, and Nasir, son of Lateef, 43, were admitted to a local hospital. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
The oil tanker and the bike were completely damaged. The cause of fire was unknown till the filing of this report.
