PIMA starts relief activities in flood-hit areas

LAHORE : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has started medical relief activities in flood affected areas across Pakistan. So far, more than 10,000 patients have been examined and free medicines have been provided to them.

Central President of PIMA Dr Khubaib Shahid told in a press release that PIMA medical assistance is being provided to flood victims through medical camps and mobile clinics in various areas including Rajanpur, Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Nushki, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur and other areas.

The current situation is worst, more disturbing and has vast impact than the previous natural disasters like earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010 and 2012, he added.

The volunteer doctors of PIMA are trying to protect the victims from infectious diseases and providing them with free treatment facilities. Besides general medical camps, PIMA Women Wing is also organizing obstetric camps in flood-hit areas.