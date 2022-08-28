Time to play joint role in rehab of flood victims: CM

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and presented him a cheque for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

Chief Minister thanked Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan for presenting a financial aid cheque for the help of the flood affectees and appreciated the spirit to help the flood affectees. Chief Minister stated that to come forward to help the flood affectees in this hour of agony is not less than a worship adding that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to help their brothers and sisters who are plunged into distress and difficulty.

Chief Minister expressed his firm resolve that the nation will actively contribute their noble part in the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. He exhorted that it is a religious, moral and national responsibility of the affluent persons to come forward and play their positive role to help the flood affectees.

Chief Minister emphasised that the Punjab government is providing and utilising all possible resources to help the flood affectees. He highlighted that the political and the administrative team of the Punjab government is present in the field to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

He maintained that unusual situation has arisen due to unusual rains and floods in the South Punjab and the damages as well as the destruction cannot be expressed in words. Chief Minister urged that it is need of the time to forget the differences and help the misery prone brothers and sisters adding that the real politics at present is to serve the grief-stricken humanity. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General PTI Asad Umar and Senator Shibli Faraz and asked them to request on his behalf to Imran Khan to appeal to the philanthropists to help for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Chief Minister while talking on the telephone said that the whole country got affected due to the damages wreaked by the flood and emphasised that we should leave every work to move forward in order to help the flood affectees. He urged that everyone will have to play his individual role for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roads, schools and hospitals. Chief Minister outlined that it is our foremost priority to rehabilitate the flood affected families along with provision of food and medicines to them. Chief Minister maintained that we would ascertain the losses being caused to the fields in the flood affected areas and would rebuild the houses. Chief Minister vowed that we would not sit with comfort till the complete rehabilitation of the flood affectees. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Secretary Qazi Afaq. Chief Minister prayed for the forgiveness and eternal peace of the deceased and also prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. On the direction of the CM, the Punjab government will pay the outstanding medical bills of the late Qazi Afaq.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a notable Sindhi poet Imdad Hussaini. Chief Minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased Imdad Hussaini and also prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family members.