Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating southeastern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Malam Jabba, Kalam, Dir, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif, Pattan, Chitral, Drosh, Kakul, Mir Khani, Balakot, Bannu, Cherat, Mardan, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Quetta, Mastung, Sibbi, Barkhan, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Noorpur Thal, Murree, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanpur, Joharabad, Bagrote, Babusar, Gilgit, Bunji, Astore, Chillas, Padidan, Larkana and Mohenjodaro.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Nokkundi where mercury reached 38°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 26.7°C.