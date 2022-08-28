LGH special committee formed for flood relief work

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has constituted a special Relief Committee comprising 6-members to start its activities immediately keeping in view high climate situation of floods.

Moreover, this relief committee will receive donations in the form of ration, medicines, clothes and cash for relief activities and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas. It is mentionable that Prof M Hanif Mian will be the head of this Relief Fund Committee while Dr M Irfan Malik, Dr Rizwan Farooq, Dr Imran Hayat, Dr Jahanzeb Aqeel and Dr Ahmed Faraz are included as members of this relief committee.

Prof Al-freed while talking in this regard has appealed to the doctors who have graduated from PGMI/AMC to come forward specially for this great cause and put their shares. He added that this is the high time that we all should go for practical help to your flood affected brothers and sisters in this hour of need. He also requested to the citizens and the medical community to donate generously in the relief committee constituted by PGMI/LGH.

He assured that every penny collected would be honestly spent on the rehabilitation of the flood affectees so that they can participate with an open heart for the sake of the suffering humanity.

Principal PGMI said that in this situation we all have to play our individual and collective role for helping affectees. He expressed the apprehension that after the water recedes in the flood-affected areas, there is a possibility of spread of epidemics, stomach diseases, malaria, typhoid, for which the medical community has to be prepared and the relevant institutions as well.

For the prevention of these diseases and better treatment of patients, the necessary arrangements have to be put into practice so that an emergency situation can be dealt with effectively, Prof Zafar added. He said that this relief committee is one step in the right direction which will be a foot step to be followed by others.