PFA imposes hefty fine on food outlet

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named ‘Ready to Cook’ while carrying out a raid under the directions of its Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town here on Saturday.

DG PFA said the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ‘paratha’ and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority's instructions.

While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team. He further said a complete Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab.

The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said.

DG PFA emphasised that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of readymade products or fast food. He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized an awareness camp for players at National Hockey Stadium.

A team consisting of expert nutritionists had aware players concerning the dietary guidelines after their complete nutrition counselling. On the occasion, facilities of body fat, bone mineral density, weight, blood sugar and blood pressure were also given free of cost.

On the occasion, DG PFA urged players to be very careful in choosing their food and prefer nutritious food to keep healthy themselves during the game in summer seasons. He added that nutritious food provide an energy and vitamins to the players. He said that everyone must avoid fast food and change eating habits for keeping strong and fit.

SBP Director General has admired the initiatives of PFA for organizing an awareness camp for their players about the selection of a healthy diet and its importance. He said that healthy and safe diet is much better than medicines for players. This camp will play a vital role in the life of players, he added.

He said the purpose of such camps have to sensitize people and players because they could protect themselves from disease by adopting preventive measures.