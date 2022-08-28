Wasa accelerates pace of work on uplift projects

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has accelerated work on its ongoing development projects in the provincial metropolis.

The decision was taken in a project review meeting held under the chair of Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the weekly progress of Wasa's development projects being carried out by its different wings including revenue, operation, PHS, legal and finance.

MD Wasa issued orders for timely completion of sewage, water and construction schemes and also got a briefing on the progress of ongoing development schemes.

“There will be no compromise on transparency and quality in development schemes,” warned MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed and said slowness in development projects will not be tolerated at all.

MD Wasa also sought a detailed report of the ongoing schemes, water supply lines and sewerage projects from all directors of the agency. MD Wasa has directed that all the old lines should be disconnected under the agency’s “One Line One Street” project.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed instructed to speed up the recovery operation. He said a grand operation should be conducted against non-paying customers of Wasa. He further directed to speed up recovery from all defaulter housing societies. He directed the operations and revenue wings to conduct joint operations against defaulters. MD Wasa further directed to accelerate crackdown against financial irregularities and illegal connections.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Revenue Munir Afzal presented the cheques of more than 50 lakhs, which was collected in the head of Sewerage and Aquifer charges. MD Wasa congratulated Deputy Director Revenue Munir Afzal and his team for the excellent recovery. He instructed senior officers to motivate and train new officers.

In the end, agency’s legal expert Mohsin Mumtaz gave a detailed briefing to the Wasa’s new officers about the rules and regulations.