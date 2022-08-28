Minor girl among three killed in separate incidents

Three people were killed while another was wounded in separate incidents on Saturday.
According to the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, a man and his minor daughter were injured in a road accident on Super Highway. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where four-year-old Shahida succumbed to her injuries, while her father Ajab, 35, remained admitted to the hospital.
Separately, 50-year-old Shamsuddin was killed during a collision between a rickshaw and a bus near Northern Bypass, the Manghopir police said. Rescuers transported the body to the ASH. The bus driver escaped. A labourer died after falling from an under construction building in Bhens Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rehman.
