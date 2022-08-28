 
Sunday August 28, 2022
Karachi

Minor girl among three killed in separate incidents

By Our Correspondent
August 28, 2022

Three people were killed while another was wounded in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, a man and his minor daughter were injured in a road accident on Super Highway. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where four-year-old Shahida succumbed to her injuries, while her father Ajab, 35, remained admitted to the hospital.

Separately, 50-year-old Shamsuddin was killed during a collision between a rickshaw and a bus near Northern Bypass, the Manghopir police said. Rescuers transported the body to the ASH. The bus driver escaped. A labourer died after falling from an under construction building in Bhens Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rehman.

