Doctors discuss steps to minimise chances of developing acne scars

Acne is the most common skin condition in the Pakistan. About 35 million people a year suffer from acne outbreaks. Although we usually think of acne as a teen and adolescent problem, it often persists into adulthood. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, up to 15 per cent of adult women experience acne.

“Acne itself has many psychological repercussions. People can suffer from low self-esteem and embarrassment. In addition to physical effects such as permanent scarring and disfigurement, it has long-lasting psychosocial effects that affect the patient’s quality of life. Depression, social isolation and suicidal ideation are frequent comorbidities of acne and acne scars that should not be neglected in the therapy of acne patients,” said consultant dermatologist Dr Naseem Usmani, a Canadian national from Toronto, GTA, practising in Karachi since 2019, at a public awareness seminar titled ‘Acne Scars: A Nightmare for Teenagers’.

Dr Usmani said, “But after the acne clears up, it’s not time to rejoice yet. Often acne scars take the place of the blemishes. A recent large -scale study found that up to 90 per cent of people with acne experience scarring.”

Most of the time, the light red or brown marks left behind by healed acne clear up over time on their own, but severe acne, especially cystic acne, is likely to leave permanent scarring as it heals.

“Atrophic scars are flat, shallow depressions that heal below the top layer of skin. These scars are commonly caused by severe cystic acne. However, other types of acne can cause them as well. The appearance of atrophic acne scars can vary depending on a person’s history with acne,” said Dr Usmani.

“There are three types of atrophic scars: Boxcar scars are broad, usually box-like depressions with sharply defined Boxcar scars most often form on areas like the lower cheeks and jaw, where skin is relatively thick. Ice pick scars are smaller, narrower indentations that point down into the skin’s surface. These scars are common on the cheeks. Ice pick scars tend to be very tough to treat, and often require persistent, aggressive treatment. Rolling scars have a varying depth, with sloping edges that make skin appear wavy and uneven,” he said.

“Once your acne heals, it often leaves behind a darker or discolored patch of skin called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation; this is not a scar, and will resolve on its own with a good sun protection regimen,” Dr Usmani added.

“For most people with acne, pigmentation will fade with proper acne treatment and sun protection. However, if you have scarring or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation for a longer duration, then you might be interested in seeking a proper treatment,” said Dr Mahwish Fawad, consultant dermatologist and board-certified aesthetic physician (AAAM-USA) at Institute of Skin Diseases, one of the oldest and largest skin diseases facilities in Pakistan.

“Speak with your dermatologist. There are many treatments available for acne scars of all types, most commonly practised ones are PRP and microneedling. If you’re concerned about acne scars, see your dermatologist to develop a treatment plan that’s right for you,” she said.

“While acne often makes its presence much known above the skin, the reason it leaves scarring behind actually has to do with what’s happening underneath the skin. During a breakout, inflammation is happening underneath your skin. This inflammation causes trauma to skin tissue — leading to scarring,” said Dr Mahwish.

“Deep scars often require subcision and resurfacing lasers. My personal experience to safely and effectively plump depressed acne scars is by using dermal fillers. Fillers are prefilled syringes containing hyaluronic acid and other substances which are good for collagen production used in a proper way to fill acne scars. Sometimes patient’s own fat is also used for that purpose. Many types of filler give us temporary results, which last between 6 and 18 months,” she added.

“While it may seem that acne scarring is inevitable, there are steps you can take to minimize your chances of developing scars or to make the scarring less severe. When you get an acne outbreak, be diligent about treating it. The fewer outbreaks you have and the shorter the time you have them, the lower your chances of acne scarring. Then, when the acne clears up, continue with good skin care practices and follow your acne treatment as directed by your doctor. And, you probably know this, but it bears repeating — never pick, squeeze, or pop your blemish.”

Similarly, she said, touching acne with your hands makes you more likely to break out, since your fingers introduce and spread oil, dirt, and other yuck around your pores, even if you keep a perfectly clean face, poor hair hygiene can cause breakouts on your neck, behind your ears, and near your hairline. “Greasy hair spreads oils into your pores, and using too many harsh hair products can cause irritation. Wash hair every day and avoid getting hairspray on your skin.”