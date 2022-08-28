SESSI sets up medical camps

On the directives of Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) has established free medical camps in eight flood-hit districts of the province.
Member SESSI governing body Muhammad Khan Abro on Saturday visited one such medical camp in District Dadu on the directives of the minister. Abro was accompanied on the occasion by SESSI officials. He inquired after the health of the patients being treated and the medical facilities available to them at the camp.
