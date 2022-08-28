PIMA doctors, volunteers providing facilities to flood-hit people

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has started medical relief activities in flood affected areas across Pakistan. So far, more than 10,000 patients from flood-affected families have been examined and free medicines provided to them.

PIMA Central President Dr Khubaib Shahid on Saturday said medical assistance was being provided by the association to flood victims through medical camps and mobile clinics in various areas, including Rajanpur, Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Noshki, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur and Shikarpur.

“The current situation is worst, more disturbing and has vast impact than the previous natural disasters like earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010 and 2012,” Dr Shahid said, adding that volunteers and doctors from PIMA were trying to protect the victims from infectious diseases and providing them free treatment.

Besides general medical camps, the PIMA women wing is also setting up obstetric camps in flood-hit areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) is going to construct 500 houses in the Koh-e-Sulaiman area of Dera Ghazi Khan where flash floods have caused widespread devastation and displaced thousands of families this month.

“The PSIM is going to construct 500 houses in the flood-ravaged area of Koh-e-Sulaiman for the needy and deserving people. We have completed the plan and are going to formally announce this initiative at a news conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) today,” PSIM President Prof Javed Akram told The News. He said millions of people had been displaced due to heavy rains and floods.