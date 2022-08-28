PN teams rescue stranded families in flooded areas

The Pakistan Navy has started their rescue operations in different parts of Sindh to help the flood-affected people.

The spokesman for the navy said on Saturday that the flood relief operations continued in far-flung rural areas of Sindh, including Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Chuhar Jamali, Goth Qadir Dino Shah, Jhudo, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Ja kumb near Tando Jan Muhammad, Nakha Village, Thatta, Goths of Kodario, Shahbandar, Chuhar Jamali, Sajawal, Kashmor, Dadu, Jangu Jalbani, Qambar Shahdad Kot and Sanghar. Pakistan Navy personnel, including diving teams, rescued stranded families in flooded areas by using boats and shifted them to safer places.

PN rescue teams are also taking part in de-flooding operations in different areas by using own resources. Moreover, free medical camps established by the PN are working in affected areas to provide free medical facilities to the locals. The Pakistan Navy troops are distributing ration bags, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to the affected populace. Commander Coast Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal under took an aerial view and also visited flood-affected areas to review PN relief efforts.

Moreover, the Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organisations, is providing continuous assistance to the flood-stricken people while transitioning to the rehabilitation operation in the worst-affected areas.