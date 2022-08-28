Absence of local govts to impede flood relief work: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that without an effective local government system, the flood-induced situation will get more dreadful in the coming days as many more may die of cold and hunger in the aftermath of the floods.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, the PSP secretariat, on Saturday, Kamal said the recent floods had caused more damage than the devastating earthquake of 2005, but the prime minister, chief minister and senior officials would only be able to make an estimation of the devastation without the local governments.

The ground reality could only be assessed by representatives of the local governments, a system which did not exist in Sindh for the past two years, he added.

He also shared his apprehension that around 90 per cent of the funds released for relief operations would be embezzled, with impunity.

Kamal also lamented that the people of Karachi were not able to pay the fuel adjustment charges due to rising inflation and many had been committing suicide because of financial issues.

The K-Electric (KE) must not test the patience of the people of Karachi, he remarked and warned that if any consumer's power supply was cut off over non-payment of fuel adjustment charges, the PSP would resist in the strongest possible way.

He went on to claim that on the pretext of helping the flood victims in Karachi, the mafia had started to occupy lands. Law enforcement agencies should take immediate notice of the situation, he said.

Kamal also announced that the PSP had converted the Pakistan House into the main relief camp of the PSP Foundation.

He said everyone was making different estimates regarding the losses caused by the floods because no one was on ground to reach out and provide relief to the victims. Only strong local governments could have provided a reliable estimate in such a situation but the so-called democratic governments had not allowed the local governments to flourish in the country, he added.

The PSP chairman remarked that currently MNAs and MPAs had been supervising relief activities in their respective areas but only the village councillor could tell who needed what in their area. He stated that this was the reason the PSP had been demanding empowered local bodies but nobody paid heed to the demand, as a consequence of which we had been facing dire consequences today.

He reiterated the PSP’s demand for making three constitutional amendments for launching the provincial finance commission award, clearing identifying the powers of the mayors and stipulating that general elections could not be held prior to the local government elections.

Establishment of welfare states was not possible without local governments, Kamal said. He called for implementing a uniform local government system throughout the country so that the chief ministers could not interpret the Article 140-A as they wished, making the local governments ineffective.

He said the flood destruction that had already happened was just the beginning as many of the affected families were living in the open.

With the winter approaching, more flood victims may die from hunger and cold, he said.

Kamal told the media that the PSP had been setting up relief camps in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan for the flood victims. He appealed to the philanthropists to actively participate in the noble cause. PSP President Anis Kaimkhani and members of the central executive committee were also present on the occasion.

Beyond political interests

The entire Pakistani nation needs to go beyond political interests and divisions to save human lives in the present natural disaster, said Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday.

“Pakistan has been going through a political crisis, but right now the nation is facing a natural disaster, so all the political parties should join hands to help the rain and flood victims,” the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener said while addressing a news conference at the party office in Bahadurabad.

Siddiqui said that Pakistan has never before been hit by a natural calamity of such proportions. “The casualties might not be as high as in the 2005 earthquake, but economically, there has been a lot of destruction. People were already facing high inflation, and now they have even lost what they had.”

He stressed that it is time for us all to work together and help the victims, as this way we will convey the message to the world that Pakistanis are one united nation in difficult times.

He said the MQM-P will set aside all its differences with others to play an active role in relief activities. “In this situation we also appeal to the residents of Sindh, especially the business community of Karachi, to step forward and join the rehabilitation activities.”

MQM-P senior leader Aamir Khan said on the occasion that these problems are going to engulf the entire country, including the city, very soon. He said his party is also setting up relief camps in different areas.

“We earnestly appeal to the public to participate in the relief efforts at this difficult time. Deposit medicines and dry food items at the relief camps. Entrepreneurs should also step forward and play a role in helping their brothers and sisters in this difficult time.”

The MQM-P’s Federal IT & Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haque said he has taken measures to restore internet services in the flood-affected areas. He pointed out that Pakistan is going through a difficult period.

“We as a nation have to face this crisis. I also request K-Electric and Hesco [Hyderabad Electric Supply Company] that this is the time to serve the people.”