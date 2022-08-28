Wages of a deluge

Would a natural disaster allow the continuation of politics by other means? Well, for that matter, politics does affect our ability to think straight and to find the right answers in any national crisis. Besides, we can easily be thrown off balance when a lethal political conflict coincides with an unprecedented natural disaster.

Look at how slow and tentative our politicians and our mainstream media have been in waking up to a tragedy that is, as we are now beginning to realize, of almost biblical proportions. For so many days, in fact weeks, the lead stories were dancing around the ‘kaptaan’ of our disorders and the spreading scourge of the monsoon floods normally got the second billing.

Since that order has changed this week, the visuals and the stories we have on our news channels are tugging at our heartstrings. My God, why is this country so vulnerable to so much suffering and pain that its poor citizens must bear? The statistics that have emerged are unbelievable. The loss of lives, of livelihood, of livestock and of property is bound to leave wounds that may take years to heal. But would the ruling elite be willing or able to discharge its responsibilities with honesty and commitment?

After all, Pakistan has a history of major national disasters. Every time, the nation’s conscience was shaken and long-term measures to control the damage of a future calamity were discussed. Yet, every new disaster has found us ill-prepared to deal with its consequences. Now there is a lot of talk about climate change, as if this would atone for our many lapses in planning and building the necessary infrastructure.

When I think about the floods in the past, one personal memory intervenes. In late August of 1973, my wife and I had planned to go to Lahore by train. We knew about the floods but the trains were running – until we reached the City Station in Karachi to board one. There was no train to Lahore but one was about to leave for Sukkur. We decided to take that, in a spirit of adventure.

We found Sukkur in a state of panic. The then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was holding a crisis meeting at the circuit house. I ran into a journalist colleague who was travelling with him and he warned us to leave the city immediately because the barrage was seen to be in danger. He persuaded us to collect our baggage and find our way to anywhere. At the train station, a train to Quetta was about to leave and we hopped on it.

There are many more images in the album of my memories of floods in Pakistan but I could not have imagined the magnitude of the rain disaster that is taking place now. Against the backdrop of our political turmoil, we can be sure of impending economic, agrarian, medical, social and political consequences. So much that we are now taking for granted can be swept away. The aggrieved people, already at the end of their tether, may act in an unforeseen manner. Or, possibly, the business as usual may prevail.

We will have to wait for the waters to recede to begin to look at the new realities that would emerge. Meanwhile, I would like to mention two of the most crucial events in our history that were prefaced by natural disasters. I am not sure about the nature of this connection between a natural disaster and a political development but there may be something supernatural and esoteric about a period of time that becomes ominous. Is the present that kind of interlude in our destiny?

Anyhow, there was the Bhola Cyclone that swept across the southern districts of East Pakistan on November 12, 1970 – just three weeks before Pakistan’s first general elections. It is an astounding figure but the tropical cyclone killed 300,000 people and it added a new dimension to the political crisis. Pakistan army’s poor disaster governance raised another storm. It is believed that the Bhola Cyclone played a big role in the creation of Bangladesh. It can be argued that the Awami League would not have won with a massive landslide if the popular passions had not been aroused by the cyclone.

There is another, a more limited example of which I was a participant observer. On July 1/2, 1977, there was an unprecedented downpour in Karachi. Over 12 inches of rain fell in just 12 hours. (This was before we adopted the decimal system. It would equal 305 millimeters.) It killed more than 350 persons and unofficial estimates of fatalities were as high as 1,000. In some parts of Karachi the flood waters were five to eight feet high.

Since this happened before our entry into the digital world of satellite channels, internet, social media and smartphones, there is little documentation left of what this city had suffered. I can recall many human interest stories. However, the point here is that in my recollection that rain disaster cascaded into Gen Zia’s martial law and the fateful removal of Bhutto from power. Many years later, I read an article with this heading: “Did the floods drown Bhutto?”

There are many other floods that need to be recollected to try to understand what drowns and what floats on the surface in a devastating deluge. The present floods have drowned large parts of the country and no train is going to Quetta from anywhere. The picture of the collapsed railway bridge near Mach in the Bolan district underlines one aspect of the colossal damage. The other scenes of ferocious currents cutting down big buildings seem to have been picked from a Hollywood disaster movie.

But what is happening to us is very real. And these floods have come at a time when this country is faced with many other challenges. There is this no-holds-barred political strife. Inflation has become unbearable. The Taliban are making their presence felt. Is this the making of a ‘naya’ Pakistan?

The writer is a senior journalist. He can be reached at: ghazi_salahuddin@ hotmail.com