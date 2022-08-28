Anti-rape bill

The approval of the Anti-rape (investigation and prosecution) Amendment Bill 2022 by the Senate’s Committee on Interior has given some hope to the victims and survivors of sex crimes, essentially helping pave the way to restriction of intercity movement by persons involved in such crimes. Surprisingly, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan opposed the approval at this stage and demanded consultation with the provinces before approval; the majority vote helped it sail through though. This bill will facilitate tracing and tracking of habitual sex offenders. At the moment, sex offenders move from one city to another after committing a crime and it is fairly hard to keep track of them.

Since the bill aims to facilitate location tacking of offenders, it will prevent sex offenders from remaining untraced and there is hope law enforcers will be better able to arrest those perpetrators who have moved from other places. It is a well-known fact that sex offenders tend to repeat their heinous acts if they manage to remain unknown in their new place of residence. To prevent them from committing any future offences, it is of vital significance that they are unable to evade the tracking system. This bill will make the establishment of a register of sex offenders mandatory. This too is important since the perpetrators of sex offences try to gain access to unsuspecting victims and abuse them in a locality and then move on to a new place. It becomes hard for law-enforcers to do any background checks on them in the absence of such a register.

The bill also stipulates that sex offenders who intend to remain absent from their home address for more than three days need to inform the local police station about their new whereabouts. There will also be a requirement to inform the police at least 12 hours before leaving their home address to a new location. The bill needs strict implementation and only its true enforcement will play a role to initiate action against sex offenders. This bill will also make sure that only convicted offenders will fall in the category of habitual rapists, and without conviction this label or tag will not apply. The hope is that such a law with help reduce the incidence of sex crimes in the country.