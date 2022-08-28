Vote the right one in

The recent monsoon rains and flash floods have devastated the country. From Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa to Sindh and Balochistan, entire villages have been washed away. Educational activities have come to a halt and people have lost their homes, livestock and belongings. Old habits die hard and our politicians continue to show ignorance. During the deadly earthquake of 2005 and the horrendous floods of 2010, the government was a mere spectator while humanitarian organizations worked to ameliorate the suffering of the victims. People should vote for only those who are concerned with their problems, not those who merely lust for power.
Javeriya Mahar
Hyderabad
