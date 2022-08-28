The recent rains and resulting floods in Sindh have exposed the lack of preparations of the Sindh government and the NDMA. As Sindh has been ruled by the PPP for many years, no one else can be blamed for the people’s suffering.
Having failed to deal with the floods, it is hard to see the PPP winning the next general elections like they claim to. This shows how out of touch our leaders are from reality. The condition of Pakistan will not improve under such oblivious leadership.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
