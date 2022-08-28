Rescue plan

Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to accelerated climate-induced events which have put it at risk. The unprecedented heat waves, forest fires, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), torrential monsoon flooding, growing desertification and rising sea levels are all incidents caused by climatic stress and change.

Damage to agricultural productivity, human health and economic stability have had irreversible impacts on the country and its people. If the opportunity to fix the broken climate system is lost, we will have failed our future generations. We must plan a better future.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar