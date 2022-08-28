Diplomatic arson

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan has opened a dangerous chapter in US-China relations. The visit, according to the official statement, was meant to be in good faith to defend democracy and present proof of the US ‘commitment’ to Taiwan; however, the visit has damaged US-China relations, and that could have a long-lasting impact.

Bouncing back from this event is likely to be an uphill battle. Any accidental or miscalculated action could lead to an unintended global crisis. The last thing the world needs right now is a military escalation (even if indirect) between two great powers. While the two nuclear-armed states may not have any outright wish for war or direct military confrontation, high-level threats and alerts in the Asia-Pacific do not appear to be cooling down any time soon.

Maheen Shafeeq

Islamabad