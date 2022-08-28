Diplomatic arson

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan has opened a dangerous chapter in US-China relations. The visit, according to the official statement, was meant to be in good faith to defend democracy and present proof of the US ‘commitment’ to Taiwan; however, the visit has damaged US-China relations, and that could have a long-lasting impact.
Bouncing back from this event is likely to be an uphill battle. Any accidental or miscalculated action could lead to an unintended global crisis. The last thing the world needs right now is a military escalation (even if indirect) between two great powers. While the two nuclear-armed states may not have any outright wish for war or direct military confrontation, high-level threats and alerts in the Asia-Pacific do not appear to be cooling down any time soon.
Maheen Shafeeq
Islamabad
The recent monsoon rains and flash floods have devastated the country. From Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa to...
The recent rains and resulting floods in Sindh have exposed the lack of preparations of the Sindh government and the...
Einstein once described insanity as doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results. It is time...
Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to accelerated climate-induced events which have put it at risk. The unprecedented...
The recent remarks by Imran Khan pose a blatant threat to the credibility and sanctity of our institutions. Pakistan...
It seems that the PML-N has completely surrendered the political arena to the PTI, accepting defeat in the upcoming...
Comments