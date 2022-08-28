Top priority

The recent remarks by Imran Khan pose a blatant threat to the credibility and sanctity of our institutions. Pakistan is facing a severe natural disaster due to which flood victims require immediate relief and safety.
However, our political leaders are focused on building their narratives by organizing public campaigns and nationwide protests. It is time we get our priorities straight and focus on the need of the hour.
Wajid Shah
Rawalpindi
