Sleek cities

Today, an unprecedented energy crisis has gripped Pakistan as a supply crunch and an increase in energy prices puts persistent pressure on the economy and hurts the people. For the sake of Pakistan’s long-term economic development and the economic security of the country’s citizens, policymakers need to now realize that a proactive rather than reactive approach to energy crises is the way forward. This triggers an important question about which path the state should pursue. Cities today represent the dominant consumers of energy and are, thus, positioned to play a significant role in reducing energy demand. Research has revealed that appropriate urban planning and transport policies can greatly reduce energy consumption in cities.

An energy efficient urban structure can take several forms - all of which centre upon achieving transport energy savings by encouraging public transportation usage. In the best interest of Pakistan’s long-term economic development and the economic security of the citizens, it is time for policymakers to prioritize urban planning, specifically the development of compact urban forms. Robust coordination among policymakers, public authorities, and local decision-makers responsible for urban and transport planning, empowerment of the local authorities, and partnerships with research institutes and universities can help achieve the objectives of developing urban forms which are conducive to reducing energy consumption.

Zahra Niazi

Islamabad