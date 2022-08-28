The prolonged heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan. Entire villages have been wiped out by flash floods. The rains have left thousands homeless and caused many deaths. Victims are left with no shelter, food, or clean water.

The destruction in Sindh and Balochistan is heartbreaking. The government must provide relief to the victims of the flood via shelter and food. Furthermore, those still trapped must be rescued immediately.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad