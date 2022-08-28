Martin Dow sets up medical camps

KARACHI: Pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Group has set up medical camps across areas of Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab to provide medical relief to people affected by recent floods, a statement said on Saturday.

The primary goal was to facilitate the victims with on-ground medical aid, the company said.

Ali Akhai, Martin Dow Group chairman, said, “In this time of heavy challenges where floods have caused havoc and destruction across the length and breadth of Pakistan, it has always been our responsibility to come forward and help our countrymen”.

According to the company, it camps managed over 300 patients daily, where females and children were being treated by specially assigned doctors to ensure convenience for the affected. It has also made clean drinking water available at the camps to facilitate the victims.