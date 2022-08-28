Free calls offered in flooded areas

KARACHI: Telecom company Ufone 4G has announced to enable free calls in flood affected areas to establish connectivity between the flood victims, their loved ones, and rescue personnel to facilitate relief activities, stated a press release on Saturday.

Ufone 4G would provide free calls from Ufone-to-Ufone network and on PTCL numbers in the flood affected districts. The service valid for both prepaid and postpaid customers, the company said.

The initiative is accessible to Ufone 4G users in Barkhan, Sibi, Kalat, Matiari, Bolan, Jacobabad, Mastung, Naushahro Firoz, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Musakhel, Khairpur, Naseerabad, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Jaffarabad, Larkana, Thatta, Dadu, Lasbella and Jamshoro for now.