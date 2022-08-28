PM’s youth programme hailed

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday said it would collaborate with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in business and agricultural loans to guide youth in making successful businesses.

The chamber said it would support PMYP’s skill development, employment generation, and other efforts to facilitate youth in the country that counts majority of total population in the country.

“Youth is Pakistan’s greatest asset and they account for 65 percent of the total population. Additionally, we should also not forget to educate, empower, employ and emancipate young women as women are 52 percent of Pakistan,” said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, FPCCI president.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, special assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, said the youth programme was to empower youth, the most precious asset of the country. The journey started with establishment of Youth Affairs Wing with an aim to empower young people with skills set, resources and self-reliance opportunities by initiating a grand youth development programme catering multiple domains, she added.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president FPCCI, said that the chamber could facilitate load disbursements to youth diligently and in diverse sectors, provide them guidance to make their businesses viable and successful, and organise job fairs, skill development programmes and seminars.

“The apex body has a presence and linkages across Pakistan and across sectors to create an enabling environment in the length and breadth of the country, and it can help bridge industry-academia disconnect,” Chawla said.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh proposed the government to bring international skills, social and business development institutions on board to provide support and assistance to youth.