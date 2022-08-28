Gold drops Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs147,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs87 to Rs126,028.
In the international market, gold rates also decreased by $7 to $1,738 per ounce.
Silver rates fell by Rs10 to Rs1,530 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,311.72.
Jewelers said gold prices in the local market were below by Rs7,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
