Sacrifices in vain

LAHORE: Never before a federal government was treated as alien by provinces governed by opposition parties, and the polarity being spread today might push Pakistan towards a default, after four punishing years of misgovernance and unbearable sacrifices by the electorate.

Just three days before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting to approve Pakistan’s loan programme, the KP and Punjab governments have written a letter hinting that they would not endorse the IMF deal the center has signed with the fund.

It could possibly jeopardise the long-awaiting approval from the IMF board. If that happens, the country would need a miracle to save her from a default, which would be unfortunate for the nation that has already suffered a lot just to avoid a default and get the IMF loan approved.

The former PTI-led government’s resistance to go the IMF and an attempt to shore up foreign exchange reserves through expensive borrowing from friendly countries to avoid a default caused massive devaluation of the rupee. The then government also took short-term loans from friendly countries, which were consumed before maturity in consumption.

When this failed to deliver any satisfactory outcome, they signed an agreement with the IMF, accepting strict IMF conditions upfront.

As a lender, IMF conditions are always tough as it asks for measures that hurt the public at large more than a government.

But, in all previous deals with the IMF, the Bretton Woods institution gave a timeline to the then government to fulfill its conditions during the life of the agreement.

This is the reason that the IMF releases the sanctioned loan amount in quarterly tranches. It withholds the tranche if conditions agreed in the agreement are not fulfilled according to timeline.

After accepting most of the IMF conditions upfront, the previous government started resisting to meeting the conditions on transparency such as eliminating corruption in the power sector, reconstituting the boards of power distribution companies through merit based fair and transparent appointments.

Had this condition been fulfilled we might have seen substantial reduction incorrupt practices and reduction in power sector losses. The alternative was to increase the power tariff.

The then Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin renegotiated the agreement with the IMF and signed a tougher agreement counter signed by the then governor of State Bank of Pakistan.

The power rates were promised to go up and the government promised to increase petroleum rates in accordance with the rates of crude in the global market plus add petroleum levy of Rs50 at the rate of Rs5 per month. The agreement is an official document.

When the PTI-led government saw power slipping from hands, they offered a controversial subsidy on petrol and diesel prices, which they current government attributes as a plotted bomb.

The IMF program was immediately stalled, and all the pains suffered in the past ignited further.

The new coalition government hesitated for about two months to increase power and petroleum rates that resulted in declining foreign exchange reserves and devaluation of the rupee.

The incumbent rulers, having no other choice, agreed on tougher IMF conditions and jacked up petroleum and power rates at a cost of its political popularity as the IMF insisted on prior action before its board meeting for approval of its loan.

The board meeting is expected on August 29, which may approve a $1.2 billion tranche for Pakistan, unless the refusal of KP cut off the deal!