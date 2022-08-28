Stocks set to surprise on the upper side

Stocks snapped a four-week winning streak as the political mayhem took a turn for the worse; however, with the IMF tranche around the corner, the market is likely to surprise on the higher side, traders said.

Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said after its executive board’s approval around the turn of the month, it is expected the IMF will release a $1.17 billion tranche within a week or so.

“Albeit, we expect the market to be positive in the upcoming week. Keeping in view the ongoing result season, some sectors and scripts are expected to stay in the limelight,” the brokerage said.

Analysts said the market commenced on a negative note on concerns over new tax measures taken by the government to increase revenue collection. However, the investor sentiment revived after SBP kept the policy rate unchanged.

Moreover, the momentum increased after Qatar announced plans to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors and Saudi Arabia pledged an investment of $1 billion.

In addition to this, the latest figures released by the SBP this week showed the current account deficit during July 2022 shrank by 45 percent month-on-month to $1.21 billion.

However, a rupee rout later interrupted the market rally, whereas SBP reserves at $7.8 billion also weighed on the sentiment, while nervousness regarding inflation resurfaced with the anticipation of re-imposition of sales tax on petroleum products, the analyst said.

The market closed at 42,592 points, shedding 679 points, down 1.57 percent week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 250 million shares, down 52 percent week-on-week, while average value settled at $37 million, down 35 percent week-on-week.

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $1.9 million compared to a net sell of $2.8 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($3.7 million) and E&P ($0.7 million). On the local front, buying was reported by banks/DFIs ($4.1 million) followed by individuals ($3.8 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from banks (143 points), miscellaneous (138 points), power (101 points), OMCs (80 points) and chemicals (59 points).

Stocks that shed major gains included PSEL (137 points), HUBC (104 points), PSO (79 points), HBL (48 points), and TRG (48 points).

Fertilisers (70 points), and cement (28 points) were the main supporting sectors, while stocks that propped up the market in the outgoing week were LUCK (75 points), SYS (35 points), TGL (26 points), FFC (25 points), and POL (19 points).

Topline Securities, in its monthly market review, attributed the weekly losses to increasing political noise as multiple cases were filed against PTI chairman Imran Khan including one under anti-terrorism laws.

Another major event during the outgoing week was State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged due to moderation in domestic demand, improvement in external accounts, and a decline in rupee value against the dollar by 3 percent week-on-week.

Among other notable developments in the week were: Pakistan Oilfields found hydrocarbons in Tolanj West-2 at KPK, ADB approved $0.7 million TA, international institutions announced $500 million assistance, FDI dropped to $59 million in July, and a Rs36 billion tax was imposed on cigarettes.