Cotton prices peak as rains continue to wipe out crops

KARACHI: Extreme as well as long drawn-out monsoon, which hit Sindh province with a disastrous force, laid waste to most of the standing cotton crops, triggering panic-buying in the market, as a result prices skyrocketed, stakeholders said.

According to early guesstimates by stakeholders, rains and floods have spoilt around 10-50 percent of cotton crop mostly in Sindh, the largest damages estimated so far, while nearly 50 percent of the crop has been damaged in Balochistan. The projections of losses Punjab has suffered to date are not available as yet. Cotton prices in Sindh reached Rs19,500/maund to Rs22,000/maund (37.324 kg) amid suspended cotton picking. Rates of the silver-fibre in Punjab, which is still facing quality issues, moved between Rs22,500/maund to Rs24,000/maund, while seed-cotton fetched a price of Rs8,000 to Rs13,000/40-kg. Lint in Balochistan was sold for around Rs18,500 to Rs19,000/maund.

The crop has received irreversible and irrecoverable losses due to water logging in the fields.

Most of the rain-related losses are feared in Sindh, which produces almost 30% of the total crop in the country. Punjab, which produces the rest of the 70% cotton crop, has received slightly heavy rainfall and may have largely survived with limited losses, he said.

During the week, rains continued to play havoc in almost all cotton growing areas, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, provinces while ginning factories remained closed because of floods that followed.

Cotton crop in Punjab has also received damages in several areas especially Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, and Taunsa etc, which suffered the worst crop damages. As compared to quantity, quality received more losses.

However, any estimate about the losses at this time would be premature, as water is still standing in the fields, experts said. The Cotton Crop Assessment Committee of the PCGA had called the meeting for crop assessment on Monday but postponed it. Now, it will release cotton arrival data till August 31 on September 3.

Karachi Cotton Association’s spot rate committee increased the spot rate by Rs3,000/maund to Rs23,000/maund.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, Naseem Usman, said that despite quality issues in cotton, prices kept increasing, while cotton yarn demand and prices were low and spinners were facing problems.

Along with an increase in the cotton prices at New York Cotton Market, dollar rates appreciated in Pakistan, which made the import of cotton costly for the local mills. Some cotton-growing US States including Texas have also received heavy rains.

On the other hand, USDA in a report said that the US cotton estimates would be down by 3 million bales, which will have a negative impact on its importers.

Usman said that overall prices increased in the international market.

New York Cotton Market’s December futures rose to 1.18 cents per pound.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has appealed to the government to provide competitive rates of electricity to the local sector, as tariffs were increased.

Experts said that along with an increased capacity of textile spinning, there is a dire need to take measures to increase cotton production in the country and a strategic plan is needed for it.

Cotton production in the US is also low this year, which is the largest exporter of cotton. It would create hardships in imports, as rates would be higher amid an increase in the demand globally.

According to a report by JS Global, assuming the country requires to import cotton to fulfil 80 percent of the demand this year, the import bill would likely exceed $4.4 billion (+144 percent YoY) in FY23. “On the other hand, any unavailability of import of raw cotton or other unprocessed textile would negatively impact the country’s textile exports,” the report adds.