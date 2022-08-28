Rupee likely to rebound on IMF loan revival

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to gain ground next week on the back an approval from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its loan programme to Pakistan, which will help the country unlock funding from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

The rupee fell 2.75 percent to 220.66 against the dollar in the interbank market during the outgoing week.

IMF’s executive board will meet on Monday, where it is expected to approve a loan tranche of $1.2 billion for the country.

“The revival of the IMF bailout programme would be a positive trigger for the rupee. It will help stabilise the currency, at least in the short-term, after a sharp depreciation this year as the balance of payments crisis developed,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its August monetary policy statement, expects the forex reserves to rise to $16 billion in FY2023 on resumption of the IMF programme and some additional assistance secured from friendly countries, helping to reduce external vulnerability. The status quo in the interest rates announced by the SBP, a sudden surge in demand from the open market due to travel requirements (5,000 dirham per visitor) and dollar payments to Afghanistan, and some measure of desperation from importers to lock in current rates weighed on the rupee.

The appreciation of the US currency against other major currencies also affected the local unit.

A widely expected approval from the IMF has already been factored into the market, as has another $4 billion investment announcement from friendly countries, according to a client note from Tresmark.

“From a trading aspect, the IMF nod should be a nonevent, but the government may leverage IMF news to strengthen the rupee. If so, that too may not sustain for any significant time, unless there is a quick follow-up on the $4 billion commitments and proceeds from other multilateral institutions,” it said.

Other factors that would keep affecting the rupee parity are the current account deficit, foreign reserves, and runaway inflation (CPI expected to surpass last month’s reading of 25 percent), it added. “With this said, we maintain our stance for the rupee to stabilise in a 220-225 range for the next 2-3 months, with occasional overruns,” it predicted.

The unfortunate damage incurred by recent flooding is beyond what anyone would have anticipated at the beginning of the month. While no estimates are out yet, most analysts concur that the losses would be colossal, not only in terms of lives and infrastructure but also from agri output, raw materials, and productivity lost.

Along with a slowdown in global markets in an energy deficient environment, it would keep GDP growth muted and the government would have a tough time blending growth with a financial discipline, it noted.