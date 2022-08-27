Fawad says proposal to end political fight aims to prolong ‘looters rule’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has rejected the government’s proposal to put aside the political fight for the time being in view of floods, saying it only aims at prolonging the “political looters” rule.

In a series of tweets, Fawad defended PTI public meetings and said these were being held to save homes from being washed away in future. “If political “looters” launder resources to London and Dubai, then we will continue drowning in floods,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said the issue was politics and would remain so and the media campaign that politics should be put aside owing to floods was like providing more time to these “looters.” “Problem that self-proclaimed intellectuals don’t understand is that it’s not an economic crisis that is putting the country down; it’s a political crisis triggered by regime change that has stumbled the economy, so fix politics first only then the economy will improve,” he added.

On the idea of the flood relief fund, Fawad said it was not easy, saying, “when you set up such a fund, you need a complete mechanism, where there should be the capacity of audit and spending as well and the task could not be done in a few hours.” He added provincial and regional governments had been issued directions that there should be no slackness in flood relief.