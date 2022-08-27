No let-up in Fawad’s tirade against judges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday that the judicial system in the country was suffering from a surprising division and the law was subordinate to judges and not vice versa.

In a statement on his Twitter account, PTI’s former federal information minister said that according to the division bench of the Peshawar High Court, the government’s order to file a case against the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders on the charges was baseless.

He noted the (provincial) cabinet decision (on this matter was) suspended without a notice to the government, adding it has proved that the law in the country is the name of judges.

“The law is subordinate to judges and judges are not under the law,” he went on to say. Fawad pointed out that according to the Islamabad High Court, the statement against institutions was such a serious matter that they ignored the serious allegation of torture of Shahbaz Gill in custody.

Separately, PTI’s SVP Dr Shireen Mazari wrote on her Twitter handler:“Nothing surprising. Sindh has been treated as a Zardari fiefdom with people being tortured, robbed and even murdered with impunity. Haleem Adil Sheikh is being victimised consistently because as opposition leader in Sindh he has exposed these wrongdoings of the ruling Sindh mafia.”

PTI’s senior leader and ex-finance minister also took to his Twitter account to write, “Another new record of inflation. Inflation of essential commodities reached the conscious level of 44.58 percent. All previous records of inflation are broken every week. May Allah have mercy on this nation.”

He also wrote: “What has happened to the country in four and a half months? Economy destroyed, politics poisoned, chaos in society, tension, spread of hatred. It is an injustice to the people to force this system further.”

Meanwhile, another PTI senior leader and former federal minister Ali Zaidi said that ‘criminals of Zardari mafia occupying Sindh’ are now looking for donations with begging bowls. He said if only 10 percent of this looted money is returned, the victims will get a lot of help. “If this amount is donated to the flood fund, the people suffering from floods will be bettered. Otherwise, like in the past, they will collect donation again and eat it themselves,” he said.