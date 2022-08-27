Four friends swept away in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Four friends lost their lives on Friday while one survived after being stuck in floods for three continuous hours in the Sanagai area of Lower Kohistan District. According to the residents of the area, the five victims climbed on a rock to save themselves after being surrounded by heavy flooding.

The victims waited for help, however, no rescue team arrived to save them and they were eventually swept away by the high-pressure flood water. The locals of the area said that a helicopter could have arrived from Peshawar or Gilgit in an hour if the administration wanted. They tried saving them by pulling them with the help of a rope, however, they could only save one out of five. They said that they could only rescue one victim while the rest four were swept away in floods, adding that they only recovered one of the bodies out of four. The video of the incident has been going viral on social media and netizens have expressed their anger over the administration’s failure to not rescue.