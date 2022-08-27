‘Katcha’ criminals asked to come out of hideouts, take shelter in relief camps

SUKKUR: The DIG Sukkur has asked the families of the dacoits to come out of their hideouts in Katcha areas to take shelter in the relief camps set up by the police.
DIGP Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani asked the families of the Katcha dacoits to come out of their hideouts to take shelter in the relief camps set up by the police, advising the criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger. He also directed his department to establish relief camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki to provide immediate shelters to the rain victims.
He visited a relief camp in the Katcha area, where he distributed relief goods, saying that the police are also rescuing the rain affected people stranded in various places. The DIG Sukkur had also directed the SSPs to engage police personnel to provide education to the children taking shelter in the makeshift relief camps.
