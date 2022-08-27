Imran has survived contempt of court cases since 2013

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan has somehow got away with a few contempt of court cases lodged against him during the past nine years since 2013, though it would be much awaiting, when he would appear on August 31 before the Islamabad High Court to defend his remarks about a sitting judge, Zeba Chaudhry, who had granted physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Reports said on August 28, 2013, the Supreme Court had dropped contempt charges against Imran, whereby accepting his explanation that he never actually intended to bring senior judges into disrepute. The PTI chairman had alleged on July 26 of the same year that the judiciary and the election commission had rigged the May 2013 polls. He was hence summoned by a Supreme Court bench headed by the-then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry for his jibe against the judges.

Imran was quoted as saying: “Why it is being misconstrued? I only referred to the returning officers and never named the Supreme Court or the superior judiciary. My entire struggle has been focused on an independent justice system.” Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, head of the three-member bench, had discharged the notice.

On July 24, 2014, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had filed a defamation case of Rs20 billion against PTI chairman for allegedly maligning the Supreme Court and accusing him of indirectly helping his rivals to win the May 11, 2013 polls. In his notice to Imran, the former apex court chief arbiter had stated: “I claim from you in damages a token sum of Rs15 billion only and another Rs5 billion only as damages for mental agonies, torture, harassment, humiliation, etc, caused to me as well as my family.”

Iftikhar Chaudhry, however, said that the notice would be withdrawn if Imran Khan tendered an unconditional apology for his scornful remarks within two weeks. On August 25, 2014, after tendering his apology to Chaudhry earlier in the day, Imran had again attacked him the same evening by accusing the former CJ of engineering 2013 elections to favour his adversaries.

Then, in November 2021, the Supreme Court had summoned Imran Khan, the then prime minister, in the Peshawar Army Public School (APS) suo motu case. A three-member bench had called him to inquire about his government’s inaction against the culprits of the APS massacre.

And on May 27, 2022, or just 17 days after he was ousted, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by the federal government, seeking contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for allegedly violating the apex court’s May 25 order. Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf was granted permission by the arbiters to play a video recording of Imran Khan’s address to his supporters.