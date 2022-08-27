Activists concerned about falsely accusing man of blasphemy

LAHORE: Human rights activists have voiced concern over the misuse of blasphemy laws for targeting innocent persons, and expressed their apprehensions regarding the trend of mob violence under the guise of accusation of blasphemy. They demanded immediate release and justice for the man recently held and called upon to bring real perpetrators to justice.
A member of the National Commission for Minorities, Jaipal Das Chhabria, appreciated Sindh Police and Rangers for saving the man from mob violence and lamented that an FIR No.70/2022 under section 295-B of PPC was lodged against an innocent person under the pressure of religious forces. Joseph Jansen stated, “it is evident that false accusations of blasphemy against religious minorities are made for personal vendettas, disputes or business rivalries.”
