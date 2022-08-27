Contempt of court: Imran served IHC’s show cause notice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ‘served’ a show-cause notice to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the contempt of court case for threatening a female judge, at his Banigala residence.

The show cause notice noted that Imran’s threatening remarks against a female appear before the IHC bench on August 31, 2022 and explain as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against you,” the notice read.

The notice went on to say that the reason why the PTI chairman made threatening and insulting remarks against the judge because he wanted to get the verdict of his choice in the case which was sub judice at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It was alleged in the notice that by making the objectionable speech, the former prime minister tried to obstruct justice. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad had yesterday (Thursday, August 25, 2022) approved an interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and directed the authorities not to arrest him until September 1.

It is to be noted here that an anti-terrorism case had been registered against Imran Khan at Margalla police station in Islamabad after he threatened the Islamabad police officers and a lady judge at a public rally.The show cause notice was served to Imran Khan’s Banigala residence on Friday.