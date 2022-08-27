CS visits South Punjab flood-hit areas

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited flood-affected areas of South Punjab on Friday and reviewed the relief operations in Jampur, Fazilpur and Taunsa along with Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman. The chief secretary directed the mobile health teams to remain active in the treatment of flood victims and instructed them to keep ample stock of essential medicines on the medical campus. He listened to the problems of the flood victims and issued instructions to solve them. The Rajanpur DC was directed to depute revenue staff for supply of food until the flood eases. He said the areas of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Fazilpur, Wahwa and Jampur, have been damaged massively and thousands of people have been rendered homeless and waiting for relief under the open sky. He said: “All possible resources are being provided for relief. The administrative machinery is engaged in relief work and a survey will be made to repair the damages in flood-hit areas.”
