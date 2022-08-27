Steps against illegal mining in Oghi stressed

MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi on Friday demanded the tehsil administration to take measures to put an end to the illegal mining in the tehsil.
“Serious ecological problems have occurred in the tehsil and the authorities must act before it is too late,” Sarbuland Khan, the Traders’ Association president, told an open public forum organised by the tehsil administration in Oghi.
The chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the district and tehsils administrations to hold such open public forums to facilitate people to raise their issues and problems.
“The narcotics paddling, particularly of Ice-addiction among the youngsters, is on the rise and tehsil administration should ensure such effective measures which could put a bar on it as this is the matter of our future generations,” Khan said. Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan People’s Party’s tehsil president Anwar Saeed Khan said that there was shortage of teaching staff at the public sectors schools.
