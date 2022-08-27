Sit-in in Bajaur ends after deal with govt

KHAR: The protesting Bajaur tribesmen ended the sit-in for peace here after talks with the government bore fruits on Friday.

A written agreement was inked with the protesting tribesmen who had been staging the sit-in to call for peace and an end to target killings along with other demands.

KP Minister for Social Welfare Anwer Zeb Khan, Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir and District Police Officer Abdus Samad Khan entered into the written agreement with the protesters.

The government representatives held out an assurance to resolve all the issues of the sit-in participants within 20 days.

It was announced that a meeting will be arranged with the sit-in committee members after every 20 days to inform them about the efforts being made for peace.

The written agreement carried the signatures of the tribal elders, political leadership, journalists and youth leaders.

The district ameer of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, Maulana Abdur Rasheed said the protest had been ended for 20 days after signing a written agreement and receiving assurances from the KP and federal governments.

Meanwhile, speaking to the participants of the sit-in, Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said that he would discuss the demands of the jirga members with the prime minister.

“The prime minister is committed to addressing the issues confronting the people,” he added.