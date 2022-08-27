Irrigation channel inaugurated in Bara

BARA: A local welfare organization, with the help of district administration, handed over an irrigation channel to local residents in the Akakhel area on Friday.

A press release said that a non-governmental organisation Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-North), with the help of district administration, had launched a scheme focusing on the resolution of local issues and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development of people in the extremism-affected remote border areas of the merged tribal districts

The irrigation channel, which cost of Rs15 million, is 1783 meters long and includes a hundred feet headwall, 455-meter flood protection wall and more than 1,200 acres of land will be irrigated while 300 families would benefit from it.