Irrigation channel inaugurated in Bara

BARA: A local welfare organization, with the help of district administration, handed over an irrigation channel to local residents in the Akakhel area on Friday.
A press release said that a non-governmental organisation Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-North), with the help of district administration, had launched a scheme focusing on the resolution of local issues and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development of people in the extremism-affected remote border areas of the merged tribal districts
The irrigation channel, which cost of Rs15 million, is 1783 meters long and includes a hundred feet headwall, 455-meter flood protection wall and more than 1,200 acres of land will be irrigated while 300 families would benefit from it.
MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi on Friday demanded the tehsil administration to take measures to put an end to the...
KHAR: The protesting Bajaur tribesmen ended the sit-in for peace here after talks with the government bore fruits on...
SUKKUR: A medical camp was set up for the rain victims by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that real jihad for the people is to wage struggle to get rid...
PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Indonesian religious scholars visited the University of Peshawar and participated in a...
PESHAWAR: Shifa International Hospital organised a Hepatitis screening camp at Peshawar Press Club on Friday.On the...
Comments