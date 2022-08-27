Indonesian religious scholars visit UoP

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Indonesian religious scholars visited the University of Peshawar and participated in a roundtable discussion on “Challenges and Opportunities for Indonesia and Pakistan in countering Islamophobia and misconception about Muslim societies by promoting a better understanding of the essence of Islam” on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Idrees welcomed the Indonesian delegation comprising representatives of Islamic organisations in Indonesia, including Dr Maria Ulfah, Vice Chairman of the Family Welfare Institute of the Nahdlatul Ulama, Dr Rohimi Zamzam,M.Pd, Secretary of Aisyiyah Central Leadership, Akhmad Kholily, the Formulation Board of the Nahdlatul Ulama Bahtsul Masail Institution, Dr Maskuri Kanuri, M.Ed. Chairman Muhammadiyah University.