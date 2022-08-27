Wheat smuggling bid foiled

Rawalpindi : Food Department (Rawalpindi) foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat and flour and seized four trucks, says a press release.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Director Food Shahid Yaqoob, DFC Rawalpindi Muhammad Safian, Asif and DFC Attock Muhammad Shoaib and their staff conducted intelligence raids at various points of the motorway and detained four trucks and drivers for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling. Deputy Director Food Shahid Yaqoob said that 96 cases have been registered so far in August.