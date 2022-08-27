Major shift in macroeconomic policies needed to address inequalities: Shazia Marri

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said that the current devastating floods the country is confronted with reiterate the need to invest more in social protection and develop resilience to address the inequalities in the country.

Ms Marri was speaking at a policy dialogue on “Economic and social survey of Asia and the Pacific 2022 – economic policies for an inclusive recovery and development” at Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Thursday.

The minister said in this crisis time when the floods have rendered heavy financial and life losses adding to human suffering, Pakistan needs a major shift in its macroeconomic policies to streamline the recovery phase.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mehnaz Akbar Aziz emphasized strengthening people-to-people contacts and the local government system in these testing times. She stressed the need to include youth, women, children, and minorities in debates on economic policies to ensure their inclusivity and to align them with the real-time needs of people.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, said that the model has become very relevant in the backdrop of current flood disasters in various parts of the country and diverts our focus on aspects of resilience and social protection. He pointed out that K-shaped recovery has been recorded and various sectors are struggling to bounce back from the negative impact of COVID-19, which requires macro-economic stabilisation, fiscal interventions and redistribution policies to bridge the financing gap between sectors.

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah, said that the growth pattern has been disturbed due to the pandemic, however, Pakistan recovered from negative to 5.9% growth. Now, it is time to redistribute efforts for inclusive, fair, and resilient recovery. He said the approval of fiscal policies by the International Monetary Fund has a positive sign on macro-economic stability.

Ali Kemal, Chief of the SDGs Unit, said that in order to achieve the 2030 agenda, $4-7 trillion is required annually but there is a huge gap in the investment. In the case of Pakistan, 10% of GDP must be invested while the existing investment is only 1% of GDP. Currently, Pakistan is 90% behind its financial resources necessary to achieve the SDGs agenda. He expressed the hope that even if we are unable to achieve SDGs by 2030, we would make significant progress in this connection.

Dr Hamza Ali Malik, Director, Macroeconomic Policy and Financing for Development Division, UNESCAP, said that UNESCAP has decided to change the strategy and increase engagement with experts, hold policy dialogues in countries and engage with policymakers to transform the ideas unto reality. In 2021, the macro-economic model was developed for Pakistan. There was a widening gap and exacerbating inequalities and called for revisiting major macro-economic policies to address these issues.

Jian Zheng, Economic Affairs Officer, Macroeconomic Policy and Financing for Development Division, UNESCAP, Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, Member of Social Sector & Devolution, Planning Commission, Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur, Economic Consultant, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Dr Vaqar Ahmed, SDPI Joint Executive Director, SDPI, also spoke on the occasion.