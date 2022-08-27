37 more dengue patients reported in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of cases of dengue fever being confirmed positive from this region of the country is continuously on the rise for the last one week or so taking shape of an outbreak as in the last 24 hours, another 37 patients have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region to 362.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, as many as 27 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 276 while another 10 patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory taking tally in the federal capital to 86.

It is alarming that well over 100 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in the last three days in the twin cities which according to many health experts hints that the dengue fever outbreak may get severe in the coming days.

It is important that till August 12 this year, the total number of patients who tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and ICT was 95 and the situation was not like that of an outbreak because 68 patients were reported from Rawalpindi and 27 from ICT in the previous two-and-a-half months. At that time, the patients who tested positive were termed sporadic cases.

The trend, however, changed in the last two weeks and the incidence of the infection has started taking shape of an outbreak hitting certain areas and localities in the region.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 165 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Potohar Town and the worst hit areas include Chak Jalal Din, a locality along Girja Road, and Dhama Syedan along Adyala Road from where 91 and 38 patients have so far been reported respectively.

In ICT, union councils including Sohan, Tarlai, and Sihala are the worst hit while a significant number of confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported from Koral and Rawat. To date, over 62 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from rural areas of the federal capital and 23 from urban areas in Islamabad.