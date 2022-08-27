Protest against electricity bills

Rawalpindi : A protest organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth was held on Murree Road against the inflated electricity bills. The rally demanded the fuel adjustment should be withdrawn immediately. Otherwise, they will march towards Islamabad and will stage a sit-in.

Addressing the protest, Naib Amir (District Rawalpindi) Raza Ahmad Shah said government should announce immediate relief in the electricity bills and on the dictation of IMF the economic massacre of the people will not be tolerated at all.

Zahid Kayani, Advocate Khalid Gakhar, Jamshed Bhatti, Khuram Abbasi and other leaders also addressed the protest.

If the in the name of fuel adjustment and tax are not withdrawn from the electricity bills, the movement for consumers’ right will be spreader in the whole country.

The poor and the working class are being pushed to wall by making economic conditions the basis. The poor are forced to commit suicide. It is not possible for them to pay the bill or make ends meet. It is a proof of the incompetence of the current rulers.

People are protesting at every everywhere in the country. If the voice of the people is not given importance today, then the whole country will be on the streets.

The anti-poor policies should be ended immediately and the rulers should announce the end of their privileges. He said that the burden of the rulers’ luxuries has been put on the poor people.

XEN Wapda Kamran Khan asked Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, Raza Ahmed Shah, Malik Imran and Bilal Zahoor to postpone the protest and ensured that no electricity connection will be disconnected in entire circle.