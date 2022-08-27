Collaboration between IIU, Somalian varsities stressed

Islamabad: Somalian ambassador Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim called on International Islamic University president Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his office on the university's Faisal Masjid campus here on Friday and discussed with him the promotion of education, especially higher education, between the two countries.

The ambassador lauded the IIU for its services to promote higher education and appreciated the university’s vision of disseminating peace and tolerance.

He said he would be happy if the IIU and Somalian universities collaborated. "This Islamic University is a source of attraction for a large number of students in Somalia. I thank you for taking very good care of Somalian students," he told the IIU president.

Dr Hathal apprised the ambassador of the university's scope, vision, new strategic plan, international students, recent activities and history.

He said the IIU was eager to welcome and facilitate more Somalian students at the university.

"We [IIU] have a diversified cultural environment where a large number of countries are represented by their respective students," he said.

Dr Hathal also briefed the visitor about the role of the IIU in maintaining peace and quality higher education.