Work on restoration of historical buildings in progress

LAHORE:Secretary for Local Government & Community Development Department (LGC&DD), Punjab has said that the historical buildings in Lahore are valuable historical assets which must be restored to their actual beauty, the Local Government Department is actively working to preserve and protect them.

Work is in progress on various projects for the restoration of historical buildings from all over Punjab, including Lahore. Syed Mubasher Hussain while talking about revised and improved plan of restoration said "A very versatile and splendid plan has been chalked out for the restructuring of Walled City of Lahore under the name Heritage and Urban Regeneration, working paper has already been prepared for the project. He also added that initially the project would cost Rs4 billion, which would be used to restructure the Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and its surrounding areas but we are expecting to broaden the scale of this plan in future. Syed Mubasher Hussain said that the project would be completed in next five years with the support of foreign investment and is designed under Tourism Marketing Plan. This project will be a benchmark initiative for the promotion of tourism in Lahore and Punjab.