LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Friday. According to the notification, Bilawal Ali (awaiting posting) has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian vice Munawar Hussain already transferred and posted as AC Piplan. Kashif Nawaz (awaiting posting) has been posted as Sub-Registrar Sialkot-II, Irfan Martin, Section Officer (Property Manager) Welfare Wing S&GAD, as AC Pir Mahal and Talah Naeem Tabani SO C&W as AC (HR&Coord) Gujrat.
LAHORE:A delegation of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council held a meeting with the senior officials...
LAHORE:On the direction of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar...
LAHORE:Secretary for Local Government & Community Development Department , Punjab has said that the historical...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider directed the operation teams on Friday...
LAHORE:The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has completed a detailed review of the performance of advisers and...
LAHORE:University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has issued instructions to the university...
Comments