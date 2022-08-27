 
By Our Correspondent
August 27, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Friday. According to the notification, Bilawal Ali (awaiting posting) has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian vice Munawar Hussain already transferred and posted as AC Piplan. Kashif Nawaz (awaiting posting) has been posted as Sub-Registrar Sialkot-II, Irfan Martin, Section Officer (Property Manager) Welfare Wing S&GAD, as AC Pir Mahal and Talah Naeem Tabani SO C&W as AC (HR&Coord) Gujrat.

